Rabbi Ari Berman is the top candidate to lead Yeshiva U

Rabbi Ari Berman has emerged as the search committee's top candidate to be the next president of Yeshiva University, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. A product of both Y.U.'s college and its affiliated rabbinical seminary, he taught Talmud at Y.U. and served for 14 years as a rabbi at Manhattan's Jewish Center congregation until immigrating to Israel in 2008. beginning in 1998.

Rabbi Berman serves as rosh hamerkaz, or head of the center, at Hechal Shlomo, The Jewish Heritage Center in Jerusalem. He is also an instructor at Herzog College, a teachers' college in the Judean Jewish community of Alon Shvut, outside Jerusalem.