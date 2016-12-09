Dichter: Israeli homefront policy is wrong

Chairman Avi Dichter of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee said, Monday, "The name of the game in fighting terrorism is intelligence." Addressing a gathering of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism in Herzliya, the former head of the Shabak Israel Security Agency said, "The second step is the arrest and interrogation of relevant people representing the supply of intelligence. It should be made clear that the terrorist barrel has a bottom. We'll dry the barrel until we finish things politically or by war."

Dichter said, "The fact that ... the home front is a front is an operational hurdle. Every initiative we meet for unilateral withdrawals only because there is no partner [across the table from] us will only sharpen the instability in our region."