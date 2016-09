18:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Ceasefire in Syria due to begin at sundown, opposition wavers Read more



The truce is due to commence at sundown on Monday, but excludes ISIS and other jihadist groups. A breakdown of forces involved in the ceasefire is inside. ► ◄ Last Briefs