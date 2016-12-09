Daycare center strike off

A strike scheduled for Tuesday at the nation's daycare centers for preschoolers was averted, Monday afternoon, when agreement was reached between Labor and Welfare Minister Haim Katz, workers committees and the organizations that run the daycare centers regarding the wages of caregivers.

Welcoming the agreement, Katz said, "The caregivers give heart and soul, and we are committed to reward them accordingly. I intend to continue to work to strengthen the system by allocating resources to build daycare centers and reinforcing the system with quality staffing."