Rivlin: My job is to build bridges between the sectors

President Reuven Rivlin told a delegation of senior leadership from the World Jewish Congress that at the top of his agenda is need to build bridges between the secular, haredi-religious, Religious Zionist and Arab sectors of Israeli society.

Rivlin told the delegation, "The President's Office has created and given support to a range of projects to bring these communities together - in schools and universities, in employment and sport - to build together a shared future, a shared hope. There is a long way to go but we can see the beginnings of change." He added, "As leaders of the Jewish communities around the world you are all important partners in this mission and I hope we will find the way to work together.”