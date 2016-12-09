IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16

The Senator who defies the Obama administration

Lindsey Graham budgeted more in military aid for 2017 than the administration is willing to give and the White House refuses to sign a memorandum of understanding with Israel on aid for the next decade.

