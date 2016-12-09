MK: The march of early childhood foolishness continues

Chairman Manuel Trajtenberg of the Knesset Lobby for the Protection of Preschoolers in Israel reacted to Tuesday's threatened daycare-center strike by saying, "The Israeli government is continuing its foolishness regarding everything connected to early childhood in Israel, and the ones who are harmed again and again are the children and their parents.

Professor Trajtenberg chaired the Committee for Economic and Social Change after the social-justice protests of 2011. He continued, "The organizations [that run] day care centers are forced to undertake their holy mission in the chaos created by the government, and work with meager budgets and without a coherent policy. He noted, "The Ministry of Economy, which was in charge of the issue, was without a minister for more than a year, and was recently divided and scattered as the last office."