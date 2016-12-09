The Nazareth District court sentenced Tiberias police officer Omer Ron to six months in prison, Monday, for striking a prisoner and breaking his foot, according to Walla!.
The sentence included nine months probation and a fine of 10,000 shekels.
News BriefsElul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16
Tiberias cop gets 6 months for breaking prisoner's foot
