Ministers Meet with Facebook Over Terrorism Incitement

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan met with leaders of Facebook today over the issue of incitement to terrorism on Facebook. The meeting was attended by Facebook Vice President for Policy, Joel Kaplan, Facebook's Policy Director, Monica Bickert, Director of Government Relations and Communications for Facebook-Israel, Jordana Kotler, State Attorney for Cyberspace. Chaim Ismonsky, and the Head of the Israel Police Cyber ​​Unit, Meir Cheyun.

The parties agreed to enhance cooperation and create a joint team that includes Israeli officials of the various ministries and Facebook, which recognizes that is has the ability and responsibility to help eliminate incitement to terrorism on its network.