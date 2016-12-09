American Basketball Player Joins Maccabi Rishon Letzion

Joe Jackson, formerly with the Pheonix Suns, just joined the Maccabi Rishon Le'Tzion basketball team. The 24-year old Jackson played college basketball for the University of Memphis and was named the 2013 Conference USA Player of the Year.

He arrived in Israel on Sunday. "I'm glad to get to Maccabi Rishon Le'Tzion and look forward to meeting the team," said Jackson. "On paper it seems that we have a group with the potential to succeed and I'm hoping to achieve great things in the Israeli and European leagues. My goal is to contribute to the team as much as possible and be a significant factor in it."

On Wednesday, Rishon Le'Tzion will play Hapoel Tel Aviv in a training game.

