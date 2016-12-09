Who Will Control the Waste Site

The Subcommittee for Judea and Samaria Affairs discussed this morning the plan to put a waste disposal site near the community of Rimonim, in the Binyamin region in Samaria. The landfill would be funded by the German government.

The discussion is in the wake of the public battle being waged against the plan, since it is being built for the sake of Palestinian communities, but is located in Area C, which is under full Israeli authority.

Benny Elbaz, Enviromental Quality Officer for Judea and Samaria, argued for the the plan, claiming that the site would be under full Israeli authority.

Conversely, Shlomo Neeman, an adviser to Environment Minister Zeev Elkin, spoke out in opposition to the plan, since it's being built so close to a Jewish community and to serve Arabs only. He said that the minister's position is that the site should serve the entire population and be under Israeli authority exclusively.