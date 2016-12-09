IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16

East Jerusalem Arab Arrested for Rape

An Arab resident of East Jerusalem, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of raping a 22-year old woman in the stairwell of a residential building in the city two weeks ago.  

His detention was extended until Thursday.  



