News BriefsElul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16
East Jerusalem Arab Arrested for Rape
An Arab resident of East Jerusalem, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of raping a 22-year old woman in the stairwell of a residential building in the city two weeks ago.
His detention was extended until Thursday.
