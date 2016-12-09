Clinton's Problem is Lack of Information

Dr. Sharon Halevi, in an interview with Channel 7, said that the impression of hiding information is one of the most significant obstacles in the way of Hilary Clinton's success. Dr. Halevi, head of the Department of Interdisciplinary Affairs at Haifa University, has been studying Hilary Clinton for years.

She said that the Hilary's collapse in front of the cameras is unprecedented in an election campaign, but that there is a way out. She said that in order for her to emerge from this crises, she needs to publicize the medical opinion of two or three doctors who are objective and in no way related to her campaign, and who will testify to her ability to function in the role of President. Hilary's personal doctor was the one who reported that she is suffering from pneumonia.