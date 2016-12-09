Tzohar Rabbis: The Supreme Court Ruling is Correct

Rabbi Yuval Cherlow, Head of Ethics for Tzohar, said that the use force to end the hunger strike of security prisoners is correct. The organization was affirming the Supreme Court, which rejected the petitions against the law permitting the use of force in such cases.

The organization explained that the Jewish perspective is that a person's life is granted from the Creator, and no one has permission to hurt himself. This prohibition includes harm related to eating.

Cherlow added that the damage to security that would result from a security detainee's death due to a hunger strike is another reason to allow force-feeding.

Rabbi David Stav, Tzohar Chaiman, said, "Adam was created in the image of God and it's not permissible to harm this gift. It's great that the Israeli government anchors this value in its resolutions".