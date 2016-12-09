Netanyahu: I Appreciate Foreign Ministry Employees

The Prime Minister's Office this morning denied recent media reports that Netanyahu attacked employees of the Foreign Ministry. The reports claimed that Netanyahu, who also serves as Foreign Minister, allegedly accused Foreign Ministry employees of "not fighting" for Israel like they should.

The Prime Minister's Office statement said, "In recent days, there were baseless reports of the Prime Minister allegedly denouncing Foreign Ministry employees and their performance."

"The Prime Minister wants to make it clear that the opposite is true. At every opportunity and briefing with media agencies, the Prime Minister praised the work of the Foreign Ministry, The Prime Minister appreciates the dedicated work and professionalism of employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Israel and embassies abroad, and they an important part in the development of Israel's diplomatic relations ".

Netanyahu said, "I saw first hand the work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the diplomatic front on my last visit to Africa and other capitals around the world. I am grateful for their accomplishments fortifying Israel's international standing and security."