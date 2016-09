A Jewish Cemetery in Novominsk, Poland was desecrated in recent days. According to local media reports, vandals broke into the cemetery, sprayed graffiti on a number of graves, and desecrated the place. The desecration was discovered by local residents, who alerted representatives of the local Jewish community.

Police are investigating the incident.

Between the two world wars, Novominsk was home to 4,000 Jews, nearly half its residents. Most were murdered by the Nazis.