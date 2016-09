09:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Report: 4% Drop in Apartment Purchases in July According the chief economist at the Finance Ministry, there were 9,900 apartments purchased in July, a decline of 4% compared to the previous month. Apartment purchases by young couples were down by 23%. It was also reported that the number of homes awaiting sale has fallen 18% in the last six months.



