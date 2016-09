09:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Last Parking Garage Collapse Victim Identified The last victim has been identified from parking garage that collapsed in Tel Aviv Last Monday, killing and trapping several several construction workers. The victim, aged 29, was from Akko.



