09:13 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Dozens of Saplings Uprooted in Kibbutz Revivim The Residents of Kibbutz Revivim, South of Be'er Sheva in the Negev, reported the uprooting of dozens of Jojoba sapling in recent days, according to a report from Rotter.net. This is one in a string of such incidents in this kibbutz. Agricultural crime is an ongoing problem throughout the rural parts Israel.



► ◄ Last Briefs