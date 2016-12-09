Facebook Incitement Against Jews?

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan are meeting this morning with senior Facebook officials to demand that they remove content on Facebook that promotes terrorism. The ministers will demand the removal of content that includes words like "Intifada," "stabbing," "Nazis," and "Shahid."

Facebook Vice President for Policy Joel Kaplan, Global Policy Director Monica Bickert, Law Enforcement Director Gavin Corn, and Facebook-Israel's Policy and Communication's Director Jordana Cutler are expected to participate in the meeting. Jordana Cutler was until recently the Chief of Staff at the Israeli embassy in Washington DC, and is a longtime adviser to Prime Minister Netanyahu.