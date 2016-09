08:34 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 100 Kilos of Explosives Found in Palestinian Village Shin Bet and Border Police forces seized 100 kg of raw materials for making explosives and 1-1/2 liters of improvised explosives in the village of Wadi Pharoah. In addition, security forces found two pipe bombs and two molotov cocktails during a search for weapons in the village of Beit Awa. Sappers neutralized the weapons.



