Four wanted Palestinian terror suspects were arrested in Judea and Samaria overnight. They are suspected of terrorist activities and violent rioting against both Israeli civilians and security forces.
News BriefsElul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16
IDF Arrests 4 Terror Suspects Overnight
