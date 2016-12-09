Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg arrives in Israel today for a visit. He is expected to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Among other things, they will discuss cooperation between the two countries.
News BriefsElul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16
Prime Minister of Luxembourg Arrives In Israel Today
