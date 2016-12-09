08:00 Reported News Briefs Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16 Prime Minister of Luxembourg Arrives In Israel Today Prime Minister Xavier Bettel of Luxembourg arrives in Israel today for a visit. He is expected to meet with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Among other things, they will discuss cooperation between the two countries.



► ◄ Last Briefs