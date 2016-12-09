Republican Senator Blocks the Military Aid Agreement

The signing of the US defense aid bill to Israel has been delayed because of a disagreement with Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, according to a report from the Washington Post. Senator Graham heads the Senate Budget Committee.

According to the report, Israel and the US agreed on the amount of the aid several weeks ago, but Senator Graham is insisting that Israel receive more than the White House budgeted. He made it clear that in his eyes, the Congress is not obligated to agree with the Obama administration.