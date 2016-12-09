IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16

Crosses Spray-Painted on Synagogue in Jerusalem

Black crosses were spray-painted during the night on the wall and windows of a synagogue on Yossi Ben-Yoezer Street in Jerusalem.

Police investigators and a forensics team arrived at the scene, and a police investigation was opened.



