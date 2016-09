Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s adviser on U.S.-Israeli relations on Sunday reacted to the video published by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu last Friday, in which he said that the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) demand that the future Palestinian state be free of Jews amounted to ethnic cleansing.

Speaking to Haaretz, the adviser, David Friedman, blasted the Obama administration and said they “should be ashamed of their misguided reaction” to the video.