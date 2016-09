Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas responded on Sunday to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's video from Friday in which he said that the PA's demand that a Palestinian state be free of Jews is ethnic cleansing, and stated that the concept of ethnic cleansing for peace is absurd.

Speaking in a speech broadcast on official PA television, Abbas described Netanyahu's remarks as “toxic wind gusts”, adding that the purpose of the video is to break the will of Palestinians.