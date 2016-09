Health Minister Ya'akov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) on Sunday downplayed recent polls indicating that the Yesh Atid party would be the largest party in the Knesset if elections were held today, stating that Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid will not be Prime Minister.

"I have not spoken to him and do not intend to speak with him," Litzman said of Lapid as he spoke at an event honoring ZAKA in Tel Aviv.