  Elul 9, 5776 , 12/09/16

25-year-old critically wounded in a shooting in Baqa al-Gharbiyye

A 25-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the city of Baqa al-Gharbiyye on Sunday night..

He was evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.



