A 12-year-old boy was critically injured in his left eye on Sunday evening, after being hit by a firecracker in a village in the Galilee.
The child was taken to the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat and will undergo surgery overnight.



News BriefsElul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16
12-year-old boy hit by firecracker, injures eye
