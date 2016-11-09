IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
23:42
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16

12-year-old boy hit by firecracker, injures eye

A 12-year-old boy was critically injured in his left eye on Sunday evening, after being hit by a firecracker in a village in the Galilee.

The child was taken to the Ziv Hospital in Tzfat and will undergo surgery overnight.



Last Briefs