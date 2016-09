23:01 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Michael Oren: 9/11 brought Israel, US closer Read more



MK Michael Oren blasts demands to ethnically cleanse Judea, Samaria of Jews; says 9/11 attacks brought Israel, US closer together. ► ◄ Last Briefs