21:23 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Colombian delegation in Israel to learn how to clear land mines Read more



Colombian government dispatches delegation to Israel to learn land mine removal methods after 11,000 Colombians killed by mines since 1991. ► ◄ Last Briefs