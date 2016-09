19:20 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Watch: Clinton stumbles while being evacuated after fainting Read more



Former Secretary of State was rushed from 9/11 memorial service after reportedly 'fainting'. Aides helped Clinton as she stumbled into van. ► ◄ Last Briefs