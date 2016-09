18:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Poll: Netanyahu still top choice for PM Read more



Quarter of Israelis prefer Netanyahu remain as PM, while 15% favor Yair Lapid. Zionist Union leader in distant seventh place. ► ◄ Last Briefs