16:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 'Knesset must decide Amona's fate, not Supreme Court' Read more



'Stop blaming the Supreme Court,' says Jewish Home MK. 'If government does not stop the demolitions, it will have lost its right to exist.' ► ◄ Last Briefs