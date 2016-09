14:50 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Netanyahu: Internet is blessing to humanity, but also a curse Read more



At opening of cabinet meeting, PM Netanyahu speaks about 9/11, incitement on social media, social services reform, and the Paralympics. ► ◄ Last Briefs