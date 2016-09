13:21 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 9/11 dorm room video goes viral 15 years later Read more



Caroline Driers, an NYU student, filmed the horrific event from her dorm room window and now it's gone viral. ► ◄ Last Briefs