12:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Jerusalem Mayor at 9/11 memorial: I know this pain well Read more



Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat tells of his experience being in Manhattan on 9/11. 'There is a deep sense of empathy between our peoples.' ► ◄ Last Briefs