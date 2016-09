11:08 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 For US and Russia, war in Syria is mainly in the air Read more



The 2 superpowers and former foes have found themselves on opposing sides of the Syrian civil war but have avoided direct clashes. ► ◄ Last Briefs