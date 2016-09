08:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Elul 8, 5776 , 11/09/16 Death still raining from the air as Syria truce lags Read more



At least 58 dead, including 13 children, from airstrikes on Idlib, in which busy marketplace was hit. Truce only come into effect tomorrow.