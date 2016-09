23:42 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 Watch: Kiddush and Havdala at the site of the tragedy Read more



Zaka personnel endured a long Shabbat which included completing the work of extracting the bodies of the parking garage collapse victims. ► ◄ Last Briefs