He accompanies her everywhere and calms her when she's anxious. Now he finally has a name. He is Todd Madison, Secret Service agent; not a secret doctor of some kind, as conspiracy theories claimed.
22:59
News BriefsElul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16
Identity of Hillary Clinton's 'mysterious handler' revealed
