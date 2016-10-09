22:59 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 Identity of Hillary Clinton's 'mysterious handler' revealed He accompanies her everywhere and calms her when she's anxious. Now he finally has a name. He is Todd Madison, Secret Service agent; not a secret doctor of some kind, as conspiracy theories claimed. Read more



