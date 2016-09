20:22 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 France: Car with gas tanks located near synagogue Read more



In suspected terror attempt, a car with gas tanks was parked near a Marseille synagogue packed with worshippers on Shabbat morning.