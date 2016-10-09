Taiwan: Suicidal bus driver caused death of 25 people

A suicidal bus driver intentionally caused the deaths of 25 people (in addition to himself), mostly Chinese tourists, around two months ago in Taiwan.

The bus crashed into a railing and was set ablaze. An investigation didn't turn up any technical issues with the bus that could have caused the fire.

It also became clear that the driver had bought gasoline in advance in order to pour it in the bus, and was drunk during the incident. So according to a report by Kol Yisrael.