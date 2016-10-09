IsraelNationalNews.com

The Left doesn't like Netanyahu's video

Left-wing MKs attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for producing a video in which he referred to evacuation of Jews from Judea and Samaria as "ethnic cleansing."



