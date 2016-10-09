Left-wing MKs attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for producing a video in which he referred to evacuation of Jews from Judea and Samaria as "ethnic cleansing."
Tags:Judea and Samaria, left wing, Netanyahu
19:55
Reported
Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16
The Left doesn't like Netanyahu's video
