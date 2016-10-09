19:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 4th mortar shell falls in the Golan Heights A mortar shell - the fourth in a few days - fell in the Golan Heights in Israeli territory. The explosive hit an open area and there were no injuries or damage to property.







