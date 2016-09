19:49 Reported News Briefs Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16 Search for mentally handicapped boy, 7, in Karmiel Large police forces are searching for a 7-year-old mentally handicapped boy in Karmiel after he left his house alone approximately two and a half hours ago. The missing child was wearing a red shirt and a diaper. Any information on his whereabouts is to be passed on to the police immediately.







