IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
19:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 7, 5776 , 10/09/16

Last body extracted from parking garage rubble

The 6th and final body has been extracted from the rubble of the Tel Aviv parking garage. The final death toll from the tragedy that occurred last Monday when a parking garage collapsed is 6. Over 20 people were injured.



Tags:parking garage collapse


Related Stories
Last Briefs