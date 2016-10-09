Trump: North Korean test is another Clinton failure

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday linked North Korea’s latest nuclear test with what he said were the failures of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.

A spokesman for Trump quoted by Reuters said that North Korea's latest test, which its neighbor South Korea said was the “largest ever”, was an example of the "catastrophic failures" of Clinton.

