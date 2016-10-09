State Department on Netanyahu's video: 'Inappropriate'

The United States fired at back at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Friday, after he released a video equating the Palestinian Authority’s demand that a future Palestinian state be free of Jews to ethnic cleansing.

“[T]he Palestinian leadership actually demands a Palestinian state with one pre-condition: No Jews. There's a phrase for that: It's called ethnic cleansing,” Netanyahu said in the video, which was released in Hebrew and English, as well as in a version with Arabic subtitles.

